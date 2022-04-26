Joyce Marie Phillips
BEN WHEELER — Services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022 at Hilliard Funeral Home in Van, TX. Joyce was born March 24, 1952 and departed this life shortly after her 7Oth birthday on April 23, 2022. She is survived by two daughters, three sons, and a host of other family members.
