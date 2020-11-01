Joyce Marie Honeycutt
 ARP — Funeral services are scheduled for Joyce Marie Honeycutt, 74, of Arp, 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment, Huffines Cemetery, Atlanta, on Monday, November 2nd at 11:00 am.. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Honeycutt was born August 1, 1946, and died October 30, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you