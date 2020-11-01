ARP — Funeral services are scheduled for Joyce Marie Honeycutt, 74, of Arp, 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment, Huffines Cemetery, Atlanta, on Monday, November 2nd at 11:00 am.. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Honeycutt was born August 1, 1946, and died October 30, 2020.
Joyce Marie Honeycutt
ARP — Funeral services are scheduled for Joyce Marie Honeycutt, 74, of Arp, 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment, Huffines Cemetery, Atlanta, on Monday, November 2nd at 11:00 am.. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Honeycutt was born August 1, 1946, and died October 30, 2020.
ARP — Funeral services are scheduled for Joyce Marie Honeycutt, 74, of Arp, 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at the funeral home. Interment, Huffines Cemetery, Atlanta, on Monday, November 2nd at 11:00 am.. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 3 p.m. Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Arrangements by Cottle Pearson Funeral Home, Overton. Mrs. Honeycutt was born August 1, 1946, and died October 30, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Trending Topics
-
Marshall doctor in video recording: 'We made love all night long'
-
Texas hits 900,000 coronavirus cases
-
Federal Court reverses judgement, unanimously revives case against City of Houston seeking protection for non-residents to circulate petitions
-
Another petition filed with Texas Supreme Court Harris County drive-in voting
-
Tyler man arrested for murder in connection with shooting that led to death of Bullard man