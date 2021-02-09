Joyce Fay (Hitt) McClenny
LINDALE — Services for Joyce Fay (Hitt) McClenny are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, February 10, 2021 at the Lindale Church of Christ with interment in the Lindale City Cemetery. The visitation will be from 6 PM to 8 PM Tuesday, Febraury 9, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home.

Recommended For You


Tags