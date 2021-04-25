Joyce Elaine Smith
TYLER — Joyce Elaine Smith, 76, of Tyler passed away on Friday, April 23, 2021. She was born on July 10, 1944. Visitation will be held on Sunday, April 25, 2021 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM at Jackson’s Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home. Services will be held on Monday, April 26, 2021 at 2:00 PM at Burks Walker Tippit Funeral Home in Tyler. Burial will be at Bascom Cemetery.
 
 