Joyce Daneen Dean
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Dean will be held at 10:00 a.m., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. Interment will follow. A register book will be available February 17-22, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for friends and family to come and sign and pay their respects. Mrs. Dean passed away February 15, 2021. She was born November 12, 1936.
