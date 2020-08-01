Joyce Bailey Lites
 CHANDLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Joyce Bailey Lites, 88, of Chandler, 2 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Damascus Cemetery in Lindale. Interment, Damascus Cemetery. Visitation, 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale. Arrangements by Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home, Lindale. Mrs. Lites was born September 18, 1931, in Lindale, and died July 30, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you