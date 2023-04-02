Joyce Ann Musslewhite
ARP — Joyce Ann Musslewhite, 90, of Arp, passed away on April 30, 2023, in Arp, Texas. Graveside services for Joyce Musslewhite will be 2:00 pm, Monday,April, 4,2023 at Mason Cemetery, Arp, Texas with Reverend Ron Klingsick officiating. Funeral services are under the direction of Cottle-Pearson Funeral Home, Overton, Texas.

