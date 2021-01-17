Joyce Ann Morgan
IRVING - A public visitation for Joyce Ann Morgan, 77, of Irving, TX, formerly of Wills Point, is scheduled from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. A private family visitation will be held at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Wills Point.

