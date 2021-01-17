Joyce Ann Morgan
IRVING - A public visitation for Joyce Ann Morgan, 77, of Irving, TX, formerly of Wills Point, is scheduled from 1:00 PM-2:00 PM, Tuesday, January 19, 2021, at Hiett’s LyBrand Funeral Home in Wills Point. A private family visitation will be held at 2:00 PM. Graveside services will be held at 3:00 PM at Greenwood Cemetery in Wills Point.
“God is our refuge and strength, an ever-present help in trouble. Therefore we will not fear, though the earth give way and the mountains fall into the heart of the sea, though its waters roar and foam and the mountains quake with their surging.” (Psalm 46:1-3)
