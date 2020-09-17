Josephine Ida Lundstrum
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for Josephine Ida Lundstrum, 84, of Tyler, 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020, at Lakewood Church. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Lundstrum was born November 1, 1935, in Phippsburg, and died September 12, 2020.

