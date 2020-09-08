Josephine Estes Haller
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Josephine Estes Haller, 90, of Tyler, 9 a.m. Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at Burks Walker Tippit. Arrangements by Burks Walker Tippit, Tyler. Mrs. Haller was born June 13, 1930, in Pueblo, and died September 5, 2020.

