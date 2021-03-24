Joseph William Dillman Jr.
FLINT — Services for Joseph William Dillman Jr., 73, of Flint will be held on Friday, March 26, 2021 at 2:30PM at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler. Visitation is scheduled from 6-8PM on Thursday, March 25 at the funeral home. Joey was born January 21, 1948 Shreveport, LA and passed away on March 19, 2021 in Tyler.
 
 