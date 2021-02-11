Joseph “Joe” Eugene Greenwell, Jr.
TYLER — Memorial services for Joseph “Joe” Eugene Greenwell Jr., 66, of Tyler, will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at Flint Baptist Church under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Friday, February 12, 2021 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Stewart Family Funeral Home.

