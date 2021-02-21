Jose “Joey” Manuel DeLaRosa Jr.
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. Jose “Joey” Manuel DeLaRosa Jr., 40, of Henderson will be 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 24, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021 at the funeral home.

Recommended For You


Tags