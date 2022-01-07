Courtesy JOSE BUSTOS, Jr. Jan 7, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save JOSE BUSTOS, Jr.TYLER — Funeral services for Jose Luis Bustos, Jr. are scheduled for Friday, 1:00 PM at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church, 922 Old Omen Rd. Tyler. Interment will be held in Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Jose Bustos Tyler Funeral Service Interment Evergreen Memorial Park Cemetery Jose Luis Bustos Jr. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse: 1.7.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “Therefore, with minds that are alert and fully sober, set your hope on the grace to be brought to you when Jesus Christ is revealed at his coming.” (1 Peter 1:13) Newspaper Ads BlockBuster Package Bulletin Trending Topics PHOTOS: 2022 Rose Festival queen, court announced 'What an honor': 2022 Texas Rose Festival Queen Berry proud to carry on legacy, showcase Tyler Smith County officials, HAZMAT responding to chemical spill with smell mimicking natural gas East Texas cheer team prepares for most prestigious competition in America PHOTOS: Tyler Rose Museum Winter Gala benefit