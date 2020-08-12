Jonathan Rodriguez
 MT. PLEASANT — Funeral services are scheduled for Jonathan Rodriguez , 33, of Mt. Pleasant, 5 p.m. Wednesday, August 13, 2020, at St. Mitcheals Catholic Church. Interment, Edwards Cemetery. Arrangements by JC White Funeral & Cremation Services , Mt. Pleasant. Mr. Rodriguez was born February 1, 1987, in Puerto Rico, and died August 7, 2020.

