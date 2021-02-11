Jon Leland Pressley
HIDEAWAY — A funeral service is scheduled for Jon Leland Pressley, 79, of Hideaway, for Thursday, February 11, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at Hideaway Lake Community Church in Hideaway. Jon was born July 16, 1941 in Paducah and passed away February 9, 2021.

