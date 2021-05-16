Memorial Service at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, May 18th at Trinity Lutheran Church, Tyler.
Jon Arthur Kuehl
TYLER — Jon Arthur Kuehl, passed away May 11, 2021. He was born March 30, 1942. Visitation will be 5:30-7:30 p.m. Monday, May 17, 2021 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Private graveside services at Holly Tree Cemetery at Holly Lake Ranch.
