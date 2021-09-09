Courtesy Joline Johnston Sep 9, 2021 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joline JohnstonTROUP — Memorial services for Joline Johnston will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, September 11, 2021, at First United Methodist Church of Troup, with the Reverend John Thomas officiating. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Memorial Service Officiating John Thomas Christianity Reverend First United Methodist Church Of Troup Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 9.8.21 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “He is the one we proclaim, admonishing and teaching everyone with all wisdom, so that we may present everyone fully mature in Christ.” (Colossians 1:28) Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Subscriber 1/2 CE Medical ETXJOBS.COM - FP Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler bakery owner competes on Disney+ cooking show East Texas State Fair announces return after 2020 cancellation Judge denies Smith County constable's request to rescind his prostitution indictment #bEASTTexas Fabulous 15: Carthage, Tatum remain No. 1; Chapel Hill makes big jump Startling COVID report: Five things to know