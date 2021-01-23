Johnny Wayne Portwood
WHITEHOUSE — Services for Johnny Portman, 71, will be held Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at 2 PM at Shiloh Road Church of Christ with Mr. Jason Reeves and Rev. Bennie Portwood officiating under the direction of Stewart Family Funeral Home. Visitation will be Monday, January 25, 2021 from 6-8 PM at Stewart Family Funeral Home.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.