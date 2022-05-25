Johnny Mack Holmes
TYLER — A funeral service for Johnny Mack Holmes, age 82 of Tyler, Texas is scheduled for Thursday May 26th, 2022, at 3:00 PM at New Harmony Baptist Church, in Lindale. Interment will follow at New Harmony Cemetery in Lindale. The family will receive friends from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Wednesday, May 25, 2022, at Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale.
