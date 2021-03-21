Johnny Hunter Jr.
TYLER — Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Hunter, 54 of Tyler are scheduled for Tuesday March 23, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in Evergreen Memorial Park under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Co. Public viewing will be on Monday from 2-8 p.m. Mr. Hunter was born August 15, 1966 and transitioned March 12, 2021.
 
 