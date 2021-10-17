Courtesy Johnny Haywood Oct 17, 2021 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Johnny HaywoodLONGVIEW — Johnny Haywood was born in Longview on March 23, 1952 and passed away in Longview on October 14, 2021. A visitation for Johnny will be held Monday, October 18 between 5 and 7 PM at Rader Funeral Home in Longview. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Johnny Haywood Longview Pass Away Visitation Funeral Home Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 10.17.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “May these words of my mouth and this meditation of my heart be pleasing in your sight, Lord, my Rock and my Redeemer.” (Psalm 19:14) Newspaper Ads Oreck Listings & Presence Prog WHO WE ARE TMT ETXJOBS.COM - FP TMT Veteran's Day Promo Brigitta's Testimonial Choctaw TMT Funeral Home After Cremation Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Dr. Salvi PH7870-3370 Shoo Away the Flu PH9201-3389 Jennifer Davis PH7700-3391 Bulletin Trending Topics Texas Rose Festival Queen honored to serve, give back to community PHOTO GALLERY: Texas Rose Festival parade Texas Rose Festival Princess proud to honor Rose City heritage New designer ushers in new era of Texas Rose Festival Kilgore tops Chapel Hill in battle of Bulldogs