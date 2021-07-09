Johnny Bowman
ATHENS — Graveside services for Mr. Johnny Bowman, 43 of Athens, will be held on Saturday, July 10, 2021 at 1 pm in Sandflat Cemetery under the direction of John R Harmon Undertaking Company. He was born on September 5, 1977 and transitioned on July 1, 2021.
 
 

