John Verhage
 JACKSONVILLE — Graveside services are scheduled for John Verhage, 90, of Jacksonville, 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Resthaven Cemetery. Interment, Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, October 1, 2020, at Resthaven Cemetery. Arrangements by Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville. Mr. Verhage was born March 1, 1930, in Downs, KS, and died September 29, 2020.

