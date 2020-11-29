John Owen Kain
 SUGARLAND — Funeral services are scheduled for John Owen Kain, 89, of Sugarland, 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment, Harmony Hill Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, December 1, 2020, at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Arrangements by Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home, Henderson. Mr. Kain was born February 18, 1931, in Sherman, and died November 25, 2020.

