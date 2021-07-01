John Mogle
TYLER — Funeral services for John Mogle, 90, of Tyler and formerly of Troup, are set for 10:00 am, Friday, July 2, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
He died June 28, 2021, in Tyler, and will be buried in the Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup.
 
 

