John Mogle

Visitation will be from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm, Thursday, July 1, 2021, at Cottle Funeral Home, Troup.
He died June 28, 2021, in Tyler, and will be buried in the Pinecrest Cemetery, Troup.
A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 91F. Winds light and variable..
Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms developing overnight. Low 76F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: July 1, 2021 @ 3:35 am
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.