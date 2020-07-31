John Martin
 TROUP — Graveside services are scheduled for John Martin, 57, of Troup, 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Antioch Cemetery/Whitehouse. Viewing, 2 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, July 31, 2020, at the funeral home. Arrangements by John R. Harmon Undertaking Company, Tyler. Mr. Martin was born March 9, 1963, and died July 23, 2020.

