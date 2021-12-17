Courtesy John Mack Richburg Dec 17, 2021 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John Mack RichburgTYLER — A private family service will be held for John Mack Richburg, 88, of Tyler. Mr. Richburg was born on March 4, 1933 in Abilene and passed away December 14, 2021 in Tyler. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse: 12.17.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email And Mary said: “My soul glorifies the Lord and my spirit rejoices in God my Savior,” Newspaper Ads Subscriber 1/2 WHO WE ARE TMT Bulletin Trending Topics Police remove 4-month-old in 'imminent danger' as man barricaded baby; arrests made Tyler police investigate shooting Judge denies probation plea deal for Tyler man accused of attempted sexual assault Tyler man killed, another man injured in two-vehicle Smith County crash Five TJC football players sign with 4-year programs