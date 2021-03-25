John Hinsley, Sr.
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mr. John Hinsley Sr., 87, of Henderson, will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, March 26, 2021, at New Prospect Cemetery. Interment will follow. The family will receive friends before the service at the cemetery. Mr. Hinsley passed from this life on March 22, 2021. He was born December 28, 1933.
 
 