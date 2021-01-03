John Haymond Rader
TYLER - Services will be scheduled at a later date for John Haymond Rader, 81. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home, Tyler. Mr. Rader was born May 19, 1939 in Summersville, West Virginia and died December 28, 2020.
