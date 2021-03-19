John Edward Robertson Sr.
TYLER — Graveside services for John Edward Robertson Sr., 85, of Tyler will be held on Monday, March 22, 2021 at 2PM at Pleasant Grove Memorial Park in Winnsboro. Visitation will be held on Sunday, March 21 from 2-4PM at Stewart Family Funeral Home in Tyler.
