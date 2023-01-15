Courtesy John Edward Myrick Jan 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save John Edward MyrickTYLER — John Edward Myrick, 88, of Tyler, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023 in Tyler. He was born July 14, 1934 in Commerce. Arrangements by Stewart Family Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags John Edward Myrick Tyler Stewart Family Arrangement Funeral Home Pass Away Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Sign Up to get Obituaries by Email Email* Submit Bible verse 1.14.15.22 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “We are therefore Christ’s ambassadors, as though God were making his appeal through us. We implore you on Christ’s behalf: Be reconciled to God.” (2 Corinthians 5:19-20) Newspaper Ads January 1/2 page Coupon Savings Front Page TMT Funeral Home Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Celebrating Each Life January TOMA Program Migraines Seminar:MK9292-4258 Banking Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Bulletin Trending Topics Traditions employees say owners gave no notice the restaurant was closing Sheila Yvette Battles Larry Wade elected as first African American president of Smith County Historical Society Big top show Cirque Italia headed to Tyler Zoës Kitchen in Tyler to close, reopen as CAVA