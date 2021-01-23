John Edward Moore
JACKSONVILLE — John Edward Moore was born August 8, 1935 and entered eternal life on January 21, 2021. He was 85 years old. A graveside service is scheduled for 10:00 am on Saturday, January 23, 2021 at Resthaven Cemetery in Jacksonville. Rev. Doug Wintermute will officiate. Services are under the direction of Autry Funeral Home, Jacksonville.
