John Edward “Johnny” Hill
 ALBA — Funeral services are scheduled for John Edward “Johnny” Hill, 66, of Alba, 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, Alba. Interment, Salem Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Wednesday, November 11, 2020, at Amazing Grace Fellowship Church, Alba. Arrangements by Wilson-Bartley Funeral Home, Alba. Mr. Hill was born September 28, 1954, in Grand Saline, and died November 7, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you