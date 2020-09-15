John Edward “Jack” Seider
 GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for John Edward “Jack” Seider, 80, of Grand Saline, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Seider was born January 27, 1940, in Hamilton County, and died September 13, 2020.

