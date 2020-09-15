GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for John Edward “Jack” Seider, 80, of Grand Saline, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Seider was born January 27, 1940, in Hamilton County, and died September 13, 2020.
John Edward “Jack” Seider
GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for John Edward “Jack” Seider, 80, of Grand Saline, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Seider was born January 27, 1940, in Hamilton County, and died September 13, 2020.
GRAND SALINE — Funeral services are scheduled for John Edward “Jack” Seider, 80, of Grand Saline, 10 a.m. Thursday, September 17, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Seider was born January 27, 1940, in Hamilton County, and died September 13, 2020.
Tags
Recommended for you
I write these things to you who believe in the name of the Son of God so that you may know that you have eternal life. This is the confidence we have in approaching God: that if we ask anything according to his will, he hears us. (1 John 5:13-14)
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.