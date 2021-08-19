Courtesy John E. Means Aug 19, 2021 6 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save John E. MeansGRAND SALINE — Memorial services for Mr. John Means, 95, of Grand Saline, are scheduled for 10 a.m., Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Bartley Funeral Home. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags John E. John Means Memorial Service Funeral Home Saline Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible Verse 8.19.21 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email "For to me, to live is Christ and to die is gain." Newspaper Ads WHO WE ARE TMT Subscriber 1/2 Bulletin Trending Topics Tyler's Braylon Jones still with Cowboys after cut Man arrested after driving truck into Tyler residence Police: Man killed in Tyler crash was shot before collision Tyler teacher Ashley Phelps named as finalist for Texas Teacher of the Year 'My heart was full:' College Street Elementary opens its doors to a new year