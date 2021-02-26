John Cofer
LARUE — Funeral services for Mr. John Cofer, 81 of Larue are scheduled for Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 1 pm at Gates Community Church International in Athens. Burial will follow in Bethel Cemetery in Larue under the direction of John R. Harmon Undertaking Company. FACE MASK REQURED. Public viewing will be held on Friday, 2-8 pm at the funeral home.

