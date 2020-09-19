John Caldwell, Jr.
 TYLER — Memorial services are scheduled for John Caldwell, Jr., 85, of Troup, 2 p.m. Monday, September 21, 2020, at First United Methodist Church of Troup. Arrangements by Cottle Funeral Home, Troup. Mr. Caldwell, Jr. was born August 16, 1935, and died September 16, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you