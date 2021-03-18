John Anthony
HENDERSON — Funeral services for Mr. John Anthony, 88, of Henderson, will be 2:00 p.m. on Friday, March 19, 2021, in the chapel at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 5 - 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 18, 2021, at the funeral home. Mr. Anthony passed away March 15, 2021. He was born June 14, 1932.
 
 