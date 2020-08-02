John Anthony Scott
 CHANDLER — Funeral services are scheduled for John Anthony Scott, 37, of Chandler, 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Main Street Baptist Church, Grand Saline. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Scott was born July 23, 1983, in Odessa, and died July 30, 2020.

