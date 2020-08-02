CHANDLER — Funeral services are scheduled for John Anthony Scott, 37, of Chandler, 10 a.m. Monday, August 3, 2020, at Main Street Baptist Church, Grand Saline. Interment, Woodside Cemetery. Visitation, 6 p.m. - 8 p.m. Sunday, August 2, 2020, at Bartley Funeral Home. Arrangements by Bartley Funeral Home, Grand Saline. Mr. Scott was born July 23, 1983, in Odessa, and died July 30, 2020.
John Anthony Scott
