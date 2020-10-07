TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Joel Raul Beltran, 55, of Ben Wheeler, 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Rosewood’s Family Tribute Center. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Rosewood’s Family Tribute Center. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Beltran was born August 4, 1965, in Mexico, and died October 5, 2020.
Joel Raul Beltran
