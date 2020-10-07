Joel Raul Beltran
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for Joel Raul Beltran, 55, of Ben Wheeler, 10 a.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Rosewood’s Family Tribute Center. Visitation, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m. Thursday, October 8, 2020, at Rosewood’s Family Tribute Center. Arrangements by Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home, Longview. Mr. Beltran was born August 4, 1965, in Mexico, and died October 5, 2020.

