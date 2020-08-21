Joe Willie Wathaw
 TYLER — Graveside services are scheduled for Joe Willie Wathaw, 74, of TYLER, 10 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020, at New Hope Congelee Cemetery. Interment, New Hope Conglee Cemetery - Troup. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 8 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020, at Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors. Arrangements by Brooks Sterling & Garrett Funeral Directors, TYLER. Mr. Wathaw was born April 3, 1945, in Tyler (Smith County), and died August 10, 2020.

