Joe Roach III
HIDEAWAY, TEXAS — Services for Major Joseph duPuy Roach III are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery. The visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home.