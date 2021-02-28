Joe Roach III
HIDEAWAY, TEXAS — Services for Major Joseph duPuy Roach III are scheduled for 2:00 PM Wednesday, March 3, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home in Lindale, Texas. Interment will follow in the Harris Chapel Cemetery. The visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM Tuesday, March 3, 2021 at the Caudle-Rutledge-Daugherty Funeral Home.
