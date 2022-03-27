Courtesy Joe Charnel Reider Mar 27, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joe Charnel ReiderIRVING — Services for Joe Charnel Reider are 11:00 a.m. Monday, March 28, 2022 at Lloyd James Funeral Home. Burial will be at Williams Cemetery. Mr. Reider was born Dec. 5, 1935 and Passed away on March 22, 2022. Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Joe Charnel Reider Lloyd James Burial Funeral Home Cemetery Irving Recent Stories You Might Have Missed Get Daily Obituary Updates Sent To Your Inbox * indicates required Email Address * First Name Last Name Obituaries Bible verse 3.27.22 Alex Dominguez Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email “For it has been granted to you on behalf of Christ not only to believe in him, but also to suffer for him,” (Philippians 1:29) Newspaper Ads Multi-Media Marketing Bundle Coupon Savings Front Page TMT Area Agency on Aging March 27 Mother/Baby Tours Ad #2 - Motor Coach BlockBuster Package Funeral Home After Cremation Employment Positions Avail. LVN Positions Dr. Hennigan:NE9214-3727 ETXJOBS.COM - FP 57th Annual Meeting Bulletin Trending Topics New murder mystery business comes to Tyler Documents: Man accused of fatally shooting two Tyler dentists was a 'difficult patient' Red Raiders' bats heat up in 13-3 win over Hallsville Golden girl Maple available for adoption in Tyler PHOTO GALLERY: Tyler Azalea Run