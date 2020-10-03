JoAnn Petrea
 MINEOLA — Funeral services are scheduled for JoAnn Petrea, 86, of Mineola, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Providence Cemetery . Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Petrea was born October 17, 1933, in Tyler, and died October 2, 2020.

