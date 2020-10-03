MINEOLA — Funeral services are scheduled for JoAnn Petrea, 86, of Mineola, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Providence Cemetery . Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Petrea was born October 17, 1933, in Tyler, and died October 2, 2020.
JoAnn Petrea
MINEOLA — Funeral services are scheduled for JoAnn Petrea, 86, of Mineola, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Providence Cemetery . Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Petrea was born October 17, 1933, in Tyler, and died October 2, 2020.
MINEOLA — Funeral services are scheduled for JoAnn Petrea, 86, of Mineola, 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Interment, Providence Cemetery . Visitation, 1 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, October 3, 2020, at Hilliard Funeral Home. Arrangements by Hilliard Funeral Home, Van. Mrs. Petrea was born October 17, 1933, in Tyler, and died October 2, 2020.
Recommended for you
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.