JoAnn Garland
 TYLER — Funeral services are scheduled for JoAnn Garland, 64, of Henderson, 3 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020, at Mt. Rose Baptist. Interment, Strong Cemetery. Visitation, 1 p.m. - 7 p.m. Friday, October 9, 2020, at Garmon Funeral Home. Arrangements by GARMON FUNERAL HOME, Henderson. Ms. Garland was born November 8, 1955, in Rusk County, and died October 5, 2020.

Tags

Recommended for you