JoAnn Brantner
JACKSONVILLE — A graveside services for JoAnn Brantner, of Jacksonville, is scheduled at 10:00a.m., Thursday, August 19, 2021, at Still Waters Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville, Texas. Nathan McBride will officiate.
Updated: August 18, 2021 @ 4:32 am