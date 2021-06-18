Joan Bane
HENDERSON, TEXAS — Funeral Services for Joan Bane, 88, of Henderson will be 9 am Friday, June 18, 2021, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Laneville Cemetery. She was born October 9, 1932, in El Dorado Arkansas, and died June 15, 2021 in Henderson.
 
 

