Jo Harris
HENDERSON — Graveside services for Mrs. Jo Harris, 91, of Henderson, will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Neeley Cemetery. Interment will follow. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m., Wednesday, April 14, 2021 at Crawford-A. Crim Funeral Home. Mrs. Harris passed away Friday, April 9, 2021. She was born February 3, 1930.
