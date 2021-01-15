Jo Ann Fonza Polk
TROUP - A private graveside for Mrs. Jo Ann Polk, 81 is scheduled for 11 a.m. Saturday, January 16, 2021 in Troup Community Cemetery with Elder Willie Lacy serving as eulogist. Public viewing will be held on Friday from 2-8 p.m. at the funeral home. Mrs. Polk was born July 21, 1939 and Transitioned January 7, 2021
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.